Wild
After trade, Marcus Johansson will play on Wild line with Eriksson Ek and Boldy
The speedy winger was added to the lineup in a deal with the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
St. Paul
Brooks: St. Paul libraries, home of the brave readers
There, a community gathers to read about things that can be hard to talk about — like mental health.
High Schools
Breck/Blake juggernaut back for more at boys swimming and diving state meet
The combined team has won six consecutive Class 1A championships.
Gophers
U women fall to Penn St. after trailing big, rallying to tie in final minute
Minnesota, which beat Penn State twice in regular-season play, fell behind 21-3 in the first quarter. The Gophers staged a furious rally to tie the score with one minute left, but the Lady Lions pulled away.
Twins
Twins score two in ninth to tie Phillies 4-4 in Correa's '23 debut
With the bases loaded in the ninth, a wild pitch and an error enabled the home team to gain a draw. Former Twins outfielder Jake Cave homered for the Phillies.