A senior living facility in Wayzata was relocating about 40 residents Saturday after residents and staff this week became ill with COVID-19.

The decision from Meridian Manor, a 50-bed assisted living facility, came in consultation with state and local officials, the Minnesota Department of Health said in a statement to the Star Tribune. A majority of staff members and administrators fell ill, the state says, and were unable to care for residents.

“While we do not have an exact number of confirmed cases in the facility at this time, we do know that five residents were sent to a nearby hospital because of their care needs, some residents are being relocated with family and others will be moved to a nearby long-term care facility,” the Health Department said. “Family members of the residents are being notified as to where they are being moved.”

The relocating effort came at the end of Minnesota’s deadliest week in the COVID-19 pandemic. The state announced 10 more deaths Saturday, bringing the seven-day total to 57.

For the fourth consecutive day, the confirmed case count in Minnesota grew by more than 100, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It now stands at 2,212 cases.

Just before 2:30 p.m., two North Memorial Health Hospital ambulances were parked outside Meridian Manor, described on its website as an assisted senior living community.

An ambulance was on site to evacuate residents of Meridian Manor after an outbreak of the Coronavirus was detected Saturday in Wayzata.

Masked workers with stretchers were taking patients from the facility to the waiting ambulances.

A short time later, a woman who asked not to be identified said someone from the facility told her that any resident who tested negative should leave with a family member. The woman said she had just picked up her mother, and was carrying bags and prescription medication bottles.

As of April 11, Meridian Manor was not among the dozens of congregate care facilities identified by the Minnesota Department of Health as having at least one COVID-19 case. By Wednesday, it was among 82 facilities listed by the state, which is releasing names only for facilities with at least 10 residents.

The statewide death toll is now at 121 in the coronavirus pandemic, according to Health Department, including 87 among residents of long-term care.

The case numbers released Saturday included a tripling of cases in Nobles County, site of an outbreak at a pork processing plant in Worthington. The tally for the county, which is located in the southwestern corner of the state, jumped from 12 on Friday to 36 on Saturday, the Health Department said.

Union officials reported infections among workers at the JBS plant in Worthington on Friday, the latest example of a correlation between meatpacking plants and coronavirus hot spots.

State’s youngest ICU patient

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced in China late last year. Since the first coronavirus case was reported in Minnesota in early March, a total of 561 people have been hospitalized, up from 518 on Friday.

As of Saturday, there were 111 patients in the ICU, compared with 106 intensive care patients Friday. State data suggest that one of the new patients is a 20-year-old, the youngest ICU patient right now.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness, the Health Department says, and does not require a clinic visit.

There are now 74 counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases, with Kittson joining the list Saturday. Hennepin remains the county with the most known cases (875) and deaths (60); Saturday’s report listed 69 new confirmed cases and eight new deaths in the state’s most populous county.

The median age for all cases is 54, and the median age for all those who have died is 84.

Earlier this month, Gov. Tim Walz extended a stay-at-home order that’s meant to slow the spread of the disease to reserve scarce health care resources.

On Friday, protesters gathered outside the Governor’s Residence in St. Paul calling for changes to the order to help revive the state’s ailing economy. But Walz said restrictions will be lifted only gradually.

Walz has ordered the opening of golf courses, shooting ranges and other outdoor activities. On Saturday, he launched a weeklong statewide drive for Minnesotans to create homemade masks for residents and employees of congregate living facilities.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota say recent data suggest the state’s push for residents to stay home and keep their distance is helping to control the growth of people needing hospital care. Within 14 days of the stay-at-home order, total hospitalization growth rates in Minnesota started slowing down from earlier levels, said Soumya Sen, a researcher at the Carlson School of Management.

Wayzata Police Chief Michael Risvold, right, was on hand while staff talked with people in the parking lot as residents of Meridian Manor were evacuated in ambulances and vans after an outbreak of the Coronavirus was detected Saturday in Wayzata.

“The stay-at-home order is likely having its desired positive effect, suggesting that continued enforcement is necessary for some time,” researchers wrote in a summary of data provided to the Star Tribune. It was written by Sen along with Pinar Karaca-Mandic, a health economist at the U, and Archelle Georgiou, chief health officer at Starkey Technologies.

Staff writers Marissa Evans and Chris Serres contributed to this report.