Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka announced he has the coronavirus, the third positive case in the Senate Republican caucus since a postelection meeting earlier this month.

Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, released a statement Sunday confirming his positive COVID test.

"I have been in quarantine since experiencing symptoms last Monday and will remain in quarantine as long as my doctor advises me to," he wrote.

He said that he did not attend the Legislature's special session Thursday due to a scheduled trip. Sen. David Senjem, R-Rochester, attended the postelection caucus meeting Nov. 5 and that weekend tested positive for COVID-19.

Gazelka said he is not experiencing any major issues or symptoms and his wife, Maralee, has tested negative. They traveled to and remain in Florida, according to spokeswoman Rachel Aplikowski. "He was not aware of exposure or had any symptoms when he traveled," she said in an e-mail.

Aplikowski would not say why it took Senjem four days to share the news of his positive test result he received Nov. 9 that wasn't made public until Nov. 12.

The next day, Sen. Paul T. Anderson, R-Plymouth, told Minnesota Public Radio that he also tested positive for COVID-19.

At this time, there are no known positive cases among members of any caucus who were present at session Thursday.

Gov. Tim Walz criticized the Senate GOP for not disclosing COVID cases after a memo on an outbreak in the state Senate GOP was not shared with Senate DFLers. It's unclear how many have been diagnosed.

Gazelka on Saturday tweeted that "It's time to stop blaming us and politicizing this," and Sunday in sharing the news of his positive results doubled down on that sentiment with his statement:

"The deliberate choice to use a COVID diagnosis as a political tool to blame just Republicans when community spread is uncontrolled is indicative of failed leadership looking for a scapegoat."

Three DFL legislators have tested positive for COVID since August when Rep. Fue Lee and his family were diagnosed. He didn't share the news until later the following month. In early October, Sen. Dan Sparks of Austin announced he tested positive. Rep. Rena Moran of St. Paul has also been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Staff writer Torey Van Oot contributed to this report.