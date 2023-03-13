State Sen. Torrey Westrom was injured in a snowmobile crash Sunday in western Minnesota while a passenger with a 13-year-old boy driving, officials said.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. on the north end of Lake Ida north of Alexandria, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The 49-year-old Republican from Alexandria was complaining of upper-body back pain and was taken by emergency responders to nearby Alomere Hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office. The teenager was not hurt.

The snowmobile struck a packed snowdrift, and impact threw Westrom off the machine, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies arrived to find him about 200 yards from the shoreline.

Westrom served in the State House from 2007 to 2013, when he joined the State Senate and was elected to another term this past November.