The Minnesota State Capitol will again be surrounded by a security fence next week ahead of multiple large-scale demonstrations at the complex.

The Capitol had previously been surrounded by an 8-foot fence erected in late May after protests engulfed the Twin Cities following the killing of George Floyd. State officials removed the security perimeter on June 1.

But Bruce Gordon, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said Friday that security measures will be ramped up in anticipation of multiple events planned for the Capitol grounds next week, "some of which may include thousands of participants, according to organizers."

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Minnesota State Patrol has asked the Department of Administration to add fencing around the Capitol, just as it has for other recent large-scale events," Gordon said. "Increased fencing helps the State Patrol protect people and property and doesn't interfere with permitted, peaceful gatherings occurring at the Capitol."

Gordon added that there will be an increased security presence at the complex next week "to facilitate safe events."

The Minnesota Department of Administration's public events calendar for next week lists a Tuesday "Rights of Mahnomin" event, a "Firelight Camp Walk to the Capitol" on Wednesday, a Thursday "Rights of Nature" ceremony and multiple rallies on Aug. 28, including a "Medical Freedom" event and a "March for Voting Rights."

Stephen Montemayor • 612-673-1755

Twitter: @smontemayor