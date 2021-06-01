A tall chain-link fence has encircled the Minnesota Capitol for a year, maintaining a perimeter around "the People's House" since the unrest after George Floyd's death.

On Tuesday, that perimeter started to come down.

State officials are preparing to reopen the building for the first time since they blocked public access in March 2020, as COVID-19 spread across the state. A couple of months later, they quickly added the temporary fencing amid fears the building would be damaged during protests.

The chain-link fence, set atop concrete barriers, was used to secure the area around the State Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C. It remained in place through the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of murdering Floyd.

But members of the public and some policymakers have been expressing concerns about Capitol access and transparency. State leaders decided last month that the fence would come down June 1.

"I am eager to open the doors to the Capitol so that Minnesotans can safely return to the People's House and advocate for our shared future. Their voices and stories and presence are a necessary piece in the process of democracy," Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan, who leads the Advisory Committee on Capitol Area Security, said in a statement thanking state workers for keeping the building safe. She added, "While virtual channels have helped us reimagine what access might look like, there's nothing quite like meeting directly with your legislators or a rally in the Rotunda."

Fencing around the Minnesota State Capitol is finally coming down after a year. GLEN STUBBE • STAR TRIBUNE

Keller Fence, the company the state contracted with, was loading up sections of the fence Tuesday.

It could take up to 10 days to tear down the structure and remove everything from the Capitol grounds, said Department of Administration Assistant Commissioner Curtis Yoakum. But he said the south side of the Capitol, where advocacy groups and legislators used to regularly hold news conferences on the granite steps, should reopen in the next couple days.

The state has spent $105,000 on fencing since last spring, Yoakum said, including the costs of installation, teardown and repairs.

State officials replaced the initial fencing with a different version a couple of months ago. Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said at the time that he hoped to see the fence come down "as soon as possible."

However, the Department of Administration is still working with the buildings' tenants — including Gov. Tim Walz's administration, the House, Senate and Attorney General's Office — to determine the exact date that the building will reopen to the public, Yoakum said.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said last week she anticipated the Capitol would be open to the public about a week before the start of the special legislative session on June 14. For many first-time legislators, having community members inside the building and a lot of lawmakers in the House chamber will be a new experience.

"It hopefully will feel kind of normal for us old-timers, and for the new kids it will be a whole new experience of having everyone there. They don't even know what it's like," Hortman said.

Jessie Van Berkel • 651-925-5044