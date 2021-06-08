A teenager who was killed by a stray bullet while at an illegal car race in Minneapolis over the weekend has been identified.

Nicholas Enger, 17, loved cars and trucks no matter the make or model, according to his obituary in the Isanti-Chisago County Star. The Cambridge teen was watching a street race on East Lake Street when he was struck by gunfire at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, his family said in an interview with KSTP-TV.

"When he didn't have his head 'under the hood of a car' he loved to fish and hunt and spend quality time with his family and friends," according to the obituary. "He really enjoyed making people laugh, bringing smiles to all that he met."

Witnesses told investigators that a group of people in cars took over part of East Lake Street where Hiawatha passes over it, according to police spokesman John Elder. Drivers were acting recklessly and spinning around when two people got into a dispute.

They began to shoot at one another and a stray bullet struck Enger, who was watching the race.

CPR was performed until paramedics arrived. Enger was taken to HCMC, where he died that same day.

Photos he shared on social media depicted a teen who frequently fished and showed off his catches and love of cars.

He is survived by his parents Amanda Bolz and Robert Enger, stepfather Dan Bolz Jr., stepmother Tiffani Root, sister Amber Bolz and brother Anthony Bolz.

Police are investigating the deaths of two other people who died over the weekend, including a woman who was also fatally shot while watching an illegal race.

In that incident, Vanessa Jensen, 19, was killed on Saturday in northeast Minneapolis. The shooting stemmed from a dispute between two of the hot-rodders, who shot at each other.

Her mother, Rachel Jensen, told the Star Tribune on Sunday that she had warned her daughter not to join the group of spectators.

"I told her, 'stay away from those — it's just not a good idea,' " Rachel Jensen said.

A third person was killed just after 2 a.m. Saturday in downtown Minneapolis.

The killings and another one on Monday night in the 700 block of West Broadway, brought the number of homicides in Minneapolis so far this year to 39.

Police have not announced arrests in the weekend killings.

This year has brought a surge of street racing, both in Minneapolis and across the country. Pandemic-related closures meant less traffic, clearing normally clogged highways.

Racers take over roads in the Twin Cities, blocking streets and interstates to keep police away. Events can draw upward of 200 vehicles.

"The important thing to remember is that this is not simply street racing," Elder said Sunday. "This is nothing short of pure criminal behavior."

A funeral service for Enger is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church at 304 S. Main St., Cambridge. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday.

Staff writer Mara Klecker contributed to this report.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759