The Seattle Storm didn’t just close the door on this series. They slammed it.

A 24-2 first-quarter run put them in control of the game, and they never gave that up in a 92-71 victory over the Minnesota Lynx Sunday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Sunday. The victory gave the Storm a 3-0 sweep of their WNBA semifinals, and send them into their second finals in two years.

The Lynx opened the scoring on consecutive three-pointers by Damiris Dantas to take a 6-0 lead. Over the next 8-plus minutes the Lynx missed 13 shots and turned the ball over five times in that 24-2 run.

The Lynx, who surprised many by finishing the regular season 14-8 and earning the fourth seed in the playoffs, advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017.

But the Lynx were unable to dig themselves out of that first-quarter hole.

Breanna Stewart, the Storm star who went 11-for-33 in the first two games of the season, scored a playoff career high 31 points on 14-for-22 shooting. She also had six rebounds and seven assists. Sue Bird scored 16 points with nine assists for the Storm, who will face either Las Vegas or Connecticut in the finals.

With Storm center Natasha Howard and her backup Mercedes Russell on the bench with foul trouble, the Lynx started the third quarter well, pulling within seven points, 48-41, on Odyssey Sims’ three-pointer with 6:50 left in the quarter.

But the Storm responded with a 12-0 run to go back up 19. Stewart scored 10 of those points, including a three-pointer play with 3:53 left and a three-point shot with 3:17 left in the quarter that put the Storm up 19.

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier fought to the finish, scoring 22 points with 15 rebounds, becoming the second Lynx player to record 20 or more points and 15 or more rebounds in the playoffs. Dantis finished with 16 points, finishing with 72 points in the series. Rookie guard Crystal Dangerfield scored 16 points in her best game of the series