A search continued Wednesday for a youngster missing since the previous evening at a park on the St. Paul side of the Mississippi River.

Authorities were called about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday about someone missing in the water at Hidden Falls Regional Park, said Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Roy Magnuson, who said search personnel returned Wednesday morning. The search is now classified as a recovery rather than a rescue operation.

A man at the scene who declined to give his name said searchers were looking for a young boy.

The Minnesota Air Rescue Team, a collaborative effort between the State Patrol and the St. Paul Fire Department, participated in the search and said the missing person was swimming at the time.

The park sits on the river in the Highland Park neighborhood. It has a sandy beach but no lifeguards, and swimmers are advised to wear life jackets due to strong undercurrents.