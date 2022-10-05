DULUTH — A section of the popular North Shore Scenic Drive between Duluth and Two Harbors will close for emergency repairs next week, at the height of fall color season.

The highway slope on the Lake Superior side is failing, and the road is in danger of slumping into the lake. In July, a local resident noticed cracking along the shoulder lines, said Rachel Gregg, a bridge engineer for St. Louis County.

"We've been monitoring it for a few weeks, and even in a week's time it's been moving," she said.

Last spring's intense flooding paired with the effect of waves on the slope over time has washed away shoreline, making the slope unstable. The 183-foot section to be addressed with a temporary fix this fall is just the beginning of construction for the road. In 2023, 1,500 feet of the scenic drive will undergo erosion repairs. The goal is to start and finish before Grandma's Marathon, which travels through that stretch, but it may begin later in the summer or fall depending on construction season variables, Gregg said. That closure is likely to span more than two months.

This smaller section of the drive will be closed nearly five weeks — Tuesday through Nov. 12 — from Ryan Road to Homestead Road. Duluth's Northland Constructors will remove clay before stabilizing the road.

Repairs will begin just after the New Scenic Cafe, so travel to the restaurant isn't affected for those coming from Duluth. Nearby homes will also remain accessible. The detour off the scenic drive from Duluth is slated for Ryan Road onto Highway 61, then onto Homestead Road to return to the scenic drive.