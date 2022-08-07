Impact player
IMPACT PLAYER: Luis Arraez, Twins
The first baseman was 3-for-5 with a RBI and two runs in the leadoff spot as the Twins went on to stack up 11 hits.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Consecutive games Jake Cave has successfully hit in — including a double, a home run and a triple — since his callup Aug. 2.
279 Pitches of at least 100 miles per hour Jhoan Duran has thrown this season, which leads MLB.
10 Games without an RBI for Jorge Polanco before he drove in two runs Saturday.
