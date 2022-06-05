IMPACT PLAYER: Jose Berrios, Toronto
The righthander went seven innings, giving up two runs on only three hits and two walks to improve to 4-2 on the season.
BY THE NUMBERS
12 Times Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has homered in back-to-back games, including Friday and Saturday against the Twins.
13 Career high strikeouts for Berrios. He struck out 12 with the Twins twice, most recently in his first start of 2021 at Milwaukee.
6 Consecutive games the Twins have lost when Dylan Bundy has pitched.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Former Vandy star Kumar Rocker back on the mound in minors
Former Vanderbilt star right-hander Kumar Rocker returned to the mound Saturday night with the Class A Tri-City ValleyCats of the independent Frontier League, and his first experience as a pro ended after four innings of work.
Twins
Berrios strikes out career-high 13 in Toronto's domination over Twins
Former Twins pitcher Jose Berrios fell behind early but more than made up for it while his Blue Jays teammates mashed the ball of Minnesota hitters.
Sports
Vandy busts out, ties school-record run total in regional
Spencer Jones and Vanderbilt busted out of late-season funks and the Commodores matched a program-record for run production Saturday to stay alive in the NCAA Tournament.
Sports
Sánchez's sacrifice fly in 9th lifts Marlins past Giants
Jesús Sánchez hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 Saturday.
Sports
Michigan powers past Louisville 7-3 for berth in title game
Clark Elliott hit a go-ahead two-run home run the third inning, Joe Stewart followed with a solo shot and Michigan never looked back Saturday, sending No. 7 overall seed Louisville into the loser's bracket with a 7-3 victory in the Louisville Regional.