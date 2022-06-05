IMPACT PLAYER: Jose Berrios, Toronto

The righthander went seven innings, giving up two runs on only three hits and two walks to improve to 4-2 on the season.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Times Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has homered in back-to-back games, including Friday and Saturday against the Twins.

13 Career high strikeouts for Berrios. He struck out 12 with the Twins twice, most recently in his first start of 2021 at Milwaukee.

6 Consecutive games the Twins have lost when Dylan Bundy has pitched.