IMPACT PLAYER: Donovan Solano, Twins

Drove in three runs with his seventh career four-hit night, and made a tie-preserving catch on the run in the eighth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 Pitchers used by the Twins, the 10th time in history and first since 2019 they have used so many in one game.

6 Twins victories in eight games at Globe Life Field since the stadium opened in 2020.

6 Consecutive Twins hitters to reach base, on four hits and two walks, with two outs in the fourth inning.