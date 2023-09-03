IMPACT PLAYER: Donovan Solano, Twins
Drove in three runs with his seventh career four-hit night, and made a tie-preserving catch on the run in the eighth inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Pitchers used by the Twins, the 10th time in history and first since 2019 they have used so many in one game.
6 Twins victories in eight games at Globe Life Field since the stadium opened in 2020.
6 Consecutive Twins hitters to reach base, on four hits and two walks, with two outs in the fourth inning.
