IMPACT PLAYER: Steven Kwan, Cleveland
The leadoff hitter's first home run of the season was a big one: a 402-foot tiebreaker off Jorge Alcala.
BY THE NUMBERS
18 Consecutive games with a home run by the Twins, a franchise record.
16 Career home runs at Progressive Field by Max Kepler, fourth-most by any player.
2-8 The Twins' record in one-run games against the Guardians over the past two seasons.
Sports
Rangers, coach Gerard Gallant part ways after 1st-round exit
The New York Rangers and coach Gerard Gallant are parting ways after losing in the first round of the NHL playoffs.
Sports
TJ Friedl's 3-run homer lifts Reds past White Sox 5-3
TJ Friedl hit a three-run homer and a run-scoring triple, helping the Cincinnati Reds top the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Saturday.
Sports
Kevin Pillar's pinch-hit homer rallies Braves past Orioles
Kevin Pillar hit a pinch-hit two-run home run in the eighth inning to rally the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 win over the red-hot Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.
Sports
Edmonton ties series with Knights after 5-1 victory in Vegas
Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers tied their Western Conference semifinal series at one game apiece with a 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.
Sports
Pirates lose 6th straight, Belt 2-run double lifts Blue Jays
Brandon Belt hit a two-run double in a four-run first inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays extended the Pittsburgh Pirates' losing streak to a season-high six games with an 8-2 victory on Saturday night.