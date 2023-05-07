IMPACT PLAYER: Steven Kwan, Cleveland

The leadoff hitter's first home run of the season was a big one: a 402-foot tiebreaker off Jorge Alcala.

BY THE NUMBERS

18 Consecutive games with a home run by the Twins, a franchise record.

16 Career home runs at Progressive Field by Max Kepler, fourth-most by any player.

2-8 The Twins' record in one-run games against the Guardians over the past two seasons.