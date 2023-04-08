GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Kyle Farmer, Twins

Three hits, three runs scored, three runs batted in — and his first home run as a Twin.

BY THE NUMBERS

33 Batters struck out by Twins pitchers Friday and Saturday, the most in any two-game span in team history.

3 Pitches Jhoan Duran needed to strike out Yainer Diaz, the eighth one-batter save by a Twin in the past 20 years.

4 Runs allowed by Joe Ryan on Saturday, equaling the combined total of his four fellow Twins starters this year.