Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Kyle Farmer, Twins

Three hits, three runs scored, three runs batted in — and his first home run as a Twin.

BY THE NUMBERS

33 Batters struck out by Twins pitchers Friday and Saturday, the most in any two-game span in team history.

3 Pitches Jhoan Duran needed to strike out Yainer Diaz, the eighth one-batter save by a Twin in the past 20 years.

4 Runs allowed by Joe Ryan on Saturday, equaling the combined total of his four fellow Twins starters this year.