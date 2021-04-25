Game recap

Impact player

Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves

He had 24 points and 12 rebounds for a Wolves team that has handed the Jazz two of its four home losses.

By the NUMBERS

3 Consecutive games in which the Wolves have allowed 40 or more points in the first quarter. The Wolves have allowed 40 in the first 19 times this season.

61 Consecutive games in which the Wolves had given up 100 or more points before Saturday.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD