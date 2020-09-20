GAME 54 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Eddie Rosario, Twins
Got the Twins on the board early with his first-inning home run, then delivered a much-needed two-out RBI single to get the offense going again.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 Playoff appearances for the Twins in the 21st century; this is their first back-to-back trip to the postseason since 2009-10.
2 Runners the Twins had thrown out at second base during their five-run seventh inning, as both Mitch Garver and Byron Buxton failed to advance on balls hit to the outfield.
8 Pitches it took Tyler Duffey to get through the sixth inning.
ON DECK
The road trip finale is a rare “Sunday Night Baseball” appearance on ESPN for the Twins, and it comes with a showcase pitching matchup, too: Jose Berrios vs. Yu Darvish.