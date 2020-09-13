GAME 47 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Marwin Gonzalez, Twins

Got the Twins going with their first of five home runs, a two-run shot off Zach Plesac.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Home runs for the Twins, a season high.

21 Home runs for the Twins over their past 11 games.

5 Consecutive losses for Cleveland.

ON DECK

The Twins get their first look at Cleveland rookie Triston McKenzie, who goes up against Michael Pineda in the final regular-season meeting between the teams.