GAME 47 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Marwin Gonzalez, Twins
Got the Twins going with their first of five home runs, a two-run shot off Zach Plesac.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Home runs for the Twins, a season high.
21 Home runs for the Twins over their past 11 games.
5 Consecutive losses for Cleveland.
ON DECK
The Twins get their first look at Cleveland rookie Triston McKenzie, who goes up against Michael Pineda in the final regular-season meeting between the teams.
