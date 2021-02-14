Kyle Kukkonen had four goals and four assists in leading Maple Grove to a 19-2 victory over Spring Lake Park in a Northwest Suburban Conference boys' hockey game at Fogerty Arena.

Sam Jacobs scored four goals and Landen Gunderson had three goals and three assists for the Crimson (9-0). The Crimson, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, outshot the Panthers 81-15.

Kukkonen, who has committed to Michigan Tech, scored in each period. He scored twice in the Crimson's nine-goal second period. In nine games this season, Kukkonen has 15 goals and 24 assists. He leads the metropolitan area in assists and points (39).

Crimson goalie Toby Hopp, a junior, had 13 saves as he earned his first varsity victory. Hopp had an assist on Kukkonen's second goal.

Breck 6, Rochester Lourdes 0: Beau Courneya had four goals and an assist to lead the Mustangs, ranked No. 8 in Class 1A, past the visiting Eagles. Caden Morgan added two goals and an assist for the Mustangs (5-3). Junior goalie Jack Thompson had 15 saves in his first shutout of the season.

Holy Angels 6, St. Paul Academy 0: Noah Hermanson scored three goals to spark the Stars to a victory at Drake Arena. Hermanson scored in the Stars' four-goal first period and then scored twice in the third. Matthew Syverson had 21 saves in the first shutout of the season for the Stars (5-3).

Eden Prairie 7, Wayzata 0: Carter Batchelder had two goals and two assists to lead the visiting Eagles, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, past the Trojans, ranked No. 10. The Eagles (8-1) scored two power-play goals and had a shorthanded goal as they earned their sixth consecutive victory. Goalie Zach Hayes stopped 25 shots in posting his second shutout of the season.

Girls' hockey

Lakeville South 4, Eagan 3 [OT]: Junior Taylor Otremba scored at 1:59 of overtime to lift the Cougars, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, past the visiting Wildcats. Eagan's Norah Drugge tied the score on a goal with 44 seconds left in the third period.

Boys' basketball

Armstrong 52, Minnetonka 49: Owen Skram and D'Sean Larkins each made three-pointers in the final six seconds to rally the Falcons past the visiting Skippers. Skram's three-pointer with 5.7 seconds remaining tied the score 49-49. On the ensuing possession, Larkins forced a turnover at midcourt and grabbed the loose ball and made a three-pointer at the buzzer. Larkins scored 24 points and Skram scored seven. Andy Stefonowicz scored 26 points to lead the Skippers.

JOEL RIPPEL