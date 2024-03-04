



First team

HAGEN BURROWS

Minnetonka, forward, senior

College plan: Denver

Led a deep group of elite Skippers forwards in assists (38) and points (57). Renowned for his hockey intelligence and knowing how to attack the scoring areas. Named Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year. "He's got a nose for the net," teammate John Stout said. "He puts himself in position to score every single shift."

KAM HENDRICKSON

Chanhassen, goalie, senior

College plan: undecided

More than a game-changer, Hendrickson stole games for the Storm — including the Class 2A, Section 2 championship. Leads No. 2 seed Chanhassen into the program's first state tournament. Stopped 95% of shots faced and takes a 21-5 record, 1.00 goals-against average and seven shutouts into St. Paul this week.

HAWKE HUFF

Wayzata, defense, senior

College plan: St. Cloud State

Plays with an edge and gets all of his 6-3, 195-pound frame into body checks. Much more than a thumper, Huff added three goals and 19 assists (the latter ranking third among Wayzata defensemen) to the Trojans' attack. Known for his tireless work ethic.

JACKSON NEVERS

Edina, forward, senior

College plan: Minnesota

"He's big, he's strong, he's fast and he can shoot the puck," Edina coach Curt Giles said. "I like everything about his game. And not only that, he's a great leader for us." Sets the pace for the No. 1-seeded Hornets going into this week's Class 2A tournament. Posted team bests in assists (33) and points (50).

JOHN STOUT

Minnetonka, defense, senior

College plan: Minnesota Duluth

Two-time All-Metro first-team selection. Helped keep the defending Class 2A tournament champion undefeated until the Section 2 final — and scored his team's lone goal in that game. Finished with six goals and 24 assists and earned a reputation for flawless defending.

RHYS WALLIN

Wayzata, forward, senior

College plan: undecided

The fastest player ever coached by Trojans bench boss Pat O'Leary. Scored 18 goals and added 28 assists and became the top forward on a Wayzata team that remained unbeaten until well into January. A difficult matchup for opposing forwards and defenders alike.

Second team

Cade De St. Hubert, Wayzata, forward, senior: Tallied 16 goals and 32 assists while logging consistent shifts against opponents' top lines. College plan: undecided

Leo Gabriel, White Bear Lake, goaltender, junior: "He will be up for the Frank Brimsek Award next year — and he's already the best goalie in the state," teammate Jack Stanius said after Gabriel's 35-save shutout victory in the Section 4 championship game. College plan: undecided

Joey Mugaas, Orono, defense, senior: His 35 points make Mugaas the second-leading scorer for the Spartans, the No. 5 seed in the Class 1A tournament. College plan: undecided

Nolan Roed, White Bear Lake, forward, senior: Mr. Hockey Award finalist and top player in the Suburban East Conference. Brings 33 goals and 24 assists into the Class 2A tournament. College plan: St. Cloud State

Ashton Schultz, Minnetonka, forward, junior: The Skippers standout is considered their second-best forward. Elite on-ice vision, skilled hands and quick release of his shot. College plan: North Dakota

Gavin Uhlenkamp, Chanhassen, forward, senior: A "ridiculous" motor produced 22 goals, 32 assists and the Storm's first state tournament appearance. College plan: Wisconsin

Third team

Forwards: Trevor Aberwald, Champlin Park, senior; Bobby Cowan, Edina, senior; Aiden Grossklaus, Woodbury, junior; Javon Moore, Minnetonka, senior; Harper Searles, Centennial, senior; Louie Wehmann, Providence Academy, senior; Zach Wooten, Eastview, senior.

Defense: Owen Buesgens, Chanhassen, senior; Finn De St. Hubert, Wayzata, junior; Jimmy Dodig, Cretin-Derham Hall, junior; Josh Toll, Rosemount; junior.

Goalies: Hunter Bauer, Minnetonka, senior; Joey Bertram, Edina, senior; Zach Price, Maple Grove, junior.

. . .

How the team was chosen: The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a panel of coaches and staff observations.