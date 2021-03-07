GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jacob Young, Rutgers
The senior scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the second half and overtime, to go with seven assists and four steals.
BY THE NUMBERS
11 Lead changes in the first half before the Gophers trailed 37-28 at halftime.
14 Gophers' largest deficit in the second half, before going on 16-2 run.
1-for-13 Marcus Carr's shooting, his fewest made field goals in a Big Ten home game.
44-43 Gophers outrebounded Rutgers, including 14 offensive boards.
2:43 Time without a field goal to end the overtime Saturday vs. Rutgers.
MARCUS FULLER
