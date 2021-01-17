Sam Morton scored two of the game's first three goals to lead No. 5 Minnesota State Mankato to a 6-2 victory over Lake Superior State on Saturday in men's hockey in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

The Mavericks (7-1-1, 4-0 WCHA) won the opener 3-0 and have a seven-game unbeaten streak (6-0-1). MSU Mankato built a 4-0 lead halfway through the game before Miroslav Mucha of the Lakers scored on Dryden McKay at 14 minutes, 10 seconds of the second period, ending McKay's bid for a fourth consecutive shutout. He had 16 saves.

Two goalies for Lake Superior State (6-3-3, 0-2) combined for 51 stops.

Big Ten

No. 9 Michigan 5, Ohio State 0: The Wolverines (8-6, 6-6 Big Ten) scored two goals in the first period and three in the second and Strauss Mann made 30 saves in a victory over the visiting Buckeyes (4-9-1, 4-8). Johnny Beecher got the first goal at 2:23 unassisted.

Penn State 3, Michigan St. 1: Aarne Talvitie and linemate Kevin Wall scored second-period goals to lift the Nittany Lions (7-7, 5-7) over the visiting Spartans (5-7-2, 4-7-1). Talvitie's goal came at 5:57 on a power play.

Wisconsin 4, Arizona St. 0: Jack Gorniak, Josh Ess and Ty Pelton-Byce scored in the first period for the host Badgers (7-6) and Cameron Rowe only needed to make 11 saves against the Sun Devils (5-10-2) for the nonconference shutout.

NCHC

Western Michigan 3, No. 4 St. Cloud State 1: Ethen Frank scored twice as the visiting Broncos (5-8-3 overall/NCHC) beat the Huskies (9-6). His goal at 5:20 of the second period was the winner and he also had an empty-netter. Noah Walker had SCSU's goal.

News services