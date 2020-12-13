David Hrenak stopped 33 shots and Easton Brodzinski and Kevin Fitzgerald each had a power-play goal and one assist as St. Cloud State, ranked No. 13, beat No. 1 North Dakota 5-3 on Saturday in the NCHC pod in Omaha.

Fitzgerald's goal put the Huskies (4-1) ahead 4-2 at 13 minutes, 16 seconds of the second period.

UND (3-2-1) scored once in every period. Matt Kiersted, Brendan Budy and Grant Mismash had the goals. Mismash's goal, the last of the game, came on a penalty shot.

No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 4, No. 9 Denver 1: The Bulldogs (5-0-1) stayed unbeaten in the NCHC pod in Omaha. Koby Bender had a goal and an assist for UMD and teammates Jackson Cates and Cole Koepke each had a power-play goal. Ryan Fanti made 26 saves for Bulldogs; Magnus Chrone stopped 29 shots for the Pioneers.

Big Ten

No. 15 Notre Dame 3, No. 14 Ohio State 0: Dylan St. Cyr stopped 20 shots for a shutout as the host Irish (4-3, 3-2) beat the Buckeyes (2-5). Graham Slaggert's goal at 9:22 of the second period put Notre Dame ahead 1-0. Michael Graham and Alex Steeves scored two minutes apart in the middle of the third period.

WCHA

Bemidji State 6, Michigan Tech 3: Ethan Somoza, Alex Ierullo and Lukas Sillinger all scored goals in a 54-second span of the second period as the host Beavers (1-1) beat the Huskies (1-3-1). Somoza began the outburst at 5:46. Brendan Harris and Nick Cardelli also had goals for Bemidji State in a five-goal period. Zach Driscoll stopped 24 shots for the Beavers.

