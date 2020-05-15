The Salvation Army has permanently closed it adult daycare program in Maplewood and says financial hardships stemming from the coronavirus are to blame.

The program serving seniors with chronic physical and cognitive conditions originally shut down in March amid concerns over COVID-19. On Wednesday, the nonprofit said the program housed at the Lakewood Service Center would not reopen.

Without revenue coming in, the Salvation Army said it could not continue to pay staff and cover other program expenses. It also said new rules being placed on programs for vulnerable adults as a result of COVID-19 made unclear if there was going to be feasible to reopen.

“These are always difficult decisions to make, and we are deeply saddened because of the effect they have on staff, clients, and the communities we serve,” said Lt. Colonel Lonneal Richardson, commander of The Salvation Army Northern Division. “With the loss of revenue and the added cost of new program requirements, we just couldn’t find a way to make this program financially feasible in the COVID-19 era.”

The adult daycare program had run for nearly 30 years and provided 30 to 35 seniors with a place for fellowship, exercise, Bible lessons and worship, to play games and participate in a variety of other events, said spokesman Dan Furry.

The closure means nine full- and part-time staff members will be out of a job.

Food, housing, emergency assistance and other social service programs at the Maplewood center at 2080 Woodlyn Avenue will continue.

The Lakewood service center will be looking at ways to add additional programming for seniors once it’s safe for seniors to be mobile again, Furry said.