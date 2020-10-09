The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating a Salmonella outbreak associated with Nékter Juice Bar in Woodbury.

Nine Minnesotans ranging in age from 20 to 82 have been sickened with the salmonella paratyphi B infection, the Health Department said. They became ill between Aug. 27 and Sept. 21.

All of those infected live in or visited east metro counties. Two people have been hospitalized and are recovering.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever, and usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but they can begin as late as up to two weeks after exposure.

Health officials say anyone experiencing severe symptoms of salmonellosis after consuming menu items from Nékter should talk to their health care provider.

The Health Department and Washington County Public Health and Environment are working to identify a specific food item source of the outbreak, the Health Department said.