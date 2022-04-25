TOLEDO, OHIO – The Saints lost a series for the first time this season. No surprise, since it came in Toledo.

Jack Lopez hit a three-run homer off Cole Sands in the Mud Hens' five-run fourth inning and Toledo went on to beat the Saints 8-3 on Sunday, taking four of six in the series.

Kody Clemens and Zack Short added solo home runs for the Mud Hens, whose past 17 games vs. the Saints have all come at Toledo's Fifth Third Field. The Saints are 4-13 in those games.

Mark Contreras and Curtis Terry hit RBI singles in the top of the fourth inning Sunday for the Saints (10-7) to tie the score at 2-2, but the Mud Hens struck big in the bottom of the inning against Sands, who came in after starter Daniel Gossett lasted only 2⅔ innings. After the first two batters walked, López untied the score with his homer to left.

Terry went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for the Saints, who begin a six-game series against Nashville on Tuesday night at CHS Field.