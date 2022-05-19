OMAHA - The St. Paul Saints keep finding ways to lose games.

On Wednesday night, the Omaha Storm Chasers scored on Gabriel Cancel's RBI single in the 10th inning to edge the Saints 8-7 in International League West baseball.

The loss was St. Paul's ninth straight and 10th in a row on the road — both franchise records.

The Saints scored three runs in the eighth inning to take a 7-6 lead after trailing all game. Alex Kirilloff, who had a homer earlier, had a two-run single and then St. Paul went ahead on a balk. Kirilloff was 4-for-6 with a run scored. Jake Cave also hit a solo homer for the Saints in the seventh.

Omaha scored its first two runs on wild pitches and got two homers as well from Brewer Hicklen and JaCoby Jones.