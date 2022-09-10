Tap the bookmark to save this article.

TOLEDO, OHIO – Jack Lopez's infield single to shortstop drove in Andre Lipcius with the winning run as the Toledo Mud Hens edged the St. Paul Saints 3-2 on Friday night in 10 innings.

Lipcius gave the Mud Hens a 2-0 lead on a two-run single in the fourth inning.

The Saints, who had only seven hits, cut the lead to one when Matt Wallner doubled and scored on Mark Contreras' single in the fourth. Dalton Shuffield tied it 2-all on an RBI single in the seventh.

Wallner was 2-for-5; his other his was a triple.

Saints starter Jordan Balazovic pitched five innings, giving up two runs on three hits. He struck out nine, walked two.