The Toledo Mud Hens beat the visiting St. Paul Saints 5-2 on Saturday afternoon in International League baseball.

Three pitchers held the Saints to two runs and six hits. The visitors were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Even so, the Saints took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning on Royce Lewis' two-run homer. It was his second long ball of the season.

Toledo regained the lead in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs. Jack Lopez had a two-run triple and Chris Rabago an RBI singles.

Jake Faria started for St. Paul. He allowed only one run — on Ryan Kreidler's homer in the second — and four hits in four innings. Reliever Chi Chi Gonzalez was roughed up for three runs on five hits in three innings and took the loss.