DES MOINES – For the first time in 16 games — a Class AAA high this season — the St. Paul Saints got at least 10 hits on Wednesday but that wasn't enough offense in a 4-2 loss to the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park.
Braden Bishop and Michael Helman had solo homers for the Saints in the seventh inning, but all their other hits were singles.
Iowa took a 3-0 lead on John Hicks' solo shot in the fourth. Matt Mervis homered for the Cubs in the eighth.
Saints starter Jordan Balazovic went four innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out three and walking two.
Twins outfielder Kyle Garlick, with the Saints on a rehab assignment (rib cage contusion), had a single in four at-bats.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Saints gets hits, but not enough runs in loss to Iowa
Braden Bishop and Michael Helman hit homers for the St. Paul Saints in a 4-2 loss on Wednesday to the Iowa Cubs.
Sports
Kobe Bryant widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos
Kobe Bryant's widow was awarded $16 million as part of a $31 million jury verdict Wednesday against Los Angeles County for deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash.
Sports
Quantrill stifles former team as Guardians beat Padres 7-0
Cal Quantrill of the Cleveland Guardians claimed it was no big deal facing his former team, the San Diego Padres.
Sports
Kirby starts with record 24 straight strikes; Nats top M's
Mariners right-hander George Kirby set a major league record by throwing 24 straight strikes to start the game and fellow Seattle rookie Julio Rodriguez reached a new level, but Ildemaro Vargas hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning that lifted the Washington Nationals to a 3-1 win Wednesday.
Sports
Bolt hits leadoff sacrifice fly in 10th, A's beat Marlins
Skye Bolt hit a leadoff sacrifice fly — as strange as that sounds — in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 Wednesday to avert a three-game sweep.