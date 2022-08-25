DES MOINES – For the first time in 16 games — a Class AAA high this season — the St. Paul Saints got at least 10 hits on Wednesday but that wasn't enough offense in a 4-2 loss to the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park.

Braden Bishop and Michael Helman had solo homers for the Saints in the seventh inning, but all their other hits were singles.

Iowa took a 3-0 lead on John Hicks' solo shot in the fourth. Matt Mervis homered for the Cubs in the eighth.

Saints starter Jordan Balazovic went four innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out three and walking two.

Twins outfielder Kyle Garlick, with the Saints on a rehab assignment (rib cage contusion), had a single in four at-bats.