Indianapolis – Hunter Owens hit two homers and Michael Chavis one as the Indianapolis Indians beat the Saints 9-5 on Saturday.

Indianapolis scored four runs in both the third and the fourth innings.

Damek Tomscha had two RBI for the Saints, the first on a triple in the fourth and the second on a groundout in the sixth.

Twins catcher Mitch Garver, on a rehab assigment in Class AAA, was the DH for the Saints and went 1-for-4.

News Services