COLUMBUS, OHIO – The St. Paul Saints' franchise record eight-game winning streak is over.
The Columbus Clippers edged the Saints 4-3 on Wednesday night, scoring three runs in the second inning and getting two RBI singles from Tyler Freeman.
The Saints had only six hits — one double and five singles, ending a string of 18 consecutive games with at least one homer. That was the longest such streak in major or minor league baseball this season.
Tim Beckham had an RBI single for St. Paul in the first inning as did both Mark Contreras and Michael Helman in the eighth.
One Saints' streak did continue, Jake Cave drew a walk. He has reached base in 31 consecutive games.
