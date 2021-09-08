The No. 8 and 9 hitters each hit grand slams in the late innings as the St. Paul Saints routed the Omaha Storm Chasers 17-3 on Wednesday afternoon at CHS Field for their third straight victory.
The Saints led only 5-3 until they scored six runs in the seventh. Catcher David Banuelos, the No. 8 hitter, went deep that inning with the bases loaded.
In the eighth, the home team scored six again. The big hit was second baseman JT Riddle's grand slam.
Banuelos, who also hit a solo homer in the fourth, was 3-for-5 with six RBI. Three other Saints also homered: TomasTelis, Drew Maggi and Jose Miranda.
This was the second time this season the Saints have scored 17 runs — they beat Iowa 17-6 on May 15 — two shy of their season high. They beat Columbus 19-1 on July 13.
Drew Stotman (8-3) got the win, giving up three runs and four hits in 5⅓ innings.
The series now moves to Omaha for four games the next four days.