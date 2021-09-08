The No. 8 and 9 hitters each hit grand slams in the late innings as the St. Paul Saints routed the Omaha Storm Chasers 17-3 on Wednesday afternoon at CHS Field for their third straight victory.

The Saints led only 5-3 until they scored six runs in the seventh. Catcher David Banuelos, the No. 8 hitter, went deep that inning with the bases loaded.

In the eighth, the home team scored six again. The big hit was second baseman JT Riddle's grand slam.

BOXSCORE: Saints 17, Omaha 3

Banuelos, who also hit a solo homer in the fourth, was 3-for-5 with six RBI. Three other Saints also homered: TomasTelis, Drew Maggi and Jose Miranda.

This was the second time this season the Saints have scored 17 runs — they beat Iowa 17-6 on May 15 — two shy of their season high. They beat Columbus 19-1 on July 13.

Drew Stotman (8-3) got the win, giving up three runs and four hits in 5⅓ innings.

The series now moves to Omaha for four games the next four days.