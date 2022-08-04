OMAHA - Infielder Mikey Perez, playing in his first game for the St. Paul Saints, hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning as the visitors rallied for a 9-7 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday night.

The Saints scored five runs in their last at-bat after getting solo home runs from Michael Helman and Curtis Terry earlier. Perez joined the Saints after being transferred from Class A Fort Myers on Tuesday. He had eight homers for the Mighty Mussels.

Helman's homer was his ninth of the season and third in two games in Omaha this week. Terry's homer was his 10th. Matt Wallner had an RBI single for another early run.