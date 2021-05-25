Residents of north Minneapolis have banded together to form safety patrols to do something about the surge of shootings in their neighborhoods.

The goal is to stop the violence and connect those struggling with homelessness and unemployment with resources, according to Rev. Jerry McAfee of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.

He was recruiting residents to join Monday afternoon at the corner of North Lowry and North Logan avenues.

The effort comes as police search for those responsible for fatally shooting a 6-year-old girl and injuring two other children. Two men were killed in north Minneapolis over the weekend.

"We need a resolution," said Cheryl Anderson, housing coordinator at local nonprofit A Mother's Love, which will be part of the patrol group. "We need to find out who is shooting our children. It's time to find out."

The group will patrol for the next 21 days starting at North Lowry and North Logan avenues. They will spend the next few days recruiting there and will set off marching through the neighborhood later this week in hopes of keeping it safer.

"We will try to diffuse issues before it gets too far," said Chasma Dixon, pastor's assistant at New Salem.

Some members of the patrol can also help people obtain a GED, driver's license and more. Those interested in joining can call (612) 254-1228.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759