Reeling from overnight bloodshed downtown and other parts of Minneapolis that killed three people and wounded 12, community leaders Saturday vowed to take back the streets from gangs and guns.

More than 200 people gathered at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis to kick off a "take back the block" program. Beginning Monday, volunteers will be out at key intersections on the North Side, defying the fear that has kept many residents inside.

"It isn't an invasion of your block — this is support of your block," said the Rev. Brian Herron. "We want to see you come out. We want to see you sitting on your stoop."

The Monarch nightclub at 322 N. 1st Av. was the center of the overnight carnage, with two people left dead and eight wounded in a sudden burst of gunfire outside. That, as well as a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis, brought the city's 2021 homicide total to 31. Four other people were wounded in other overnight shootings, police said.

The violence followed on the heels of the shootings, one fatal, of three children earlier this month, outrages that had already galvanized the community. That activism intensified Saturday at Shiloh Temple with word of the "take back the block" initiative.

"Understand this: If your agenda is not about bringing health and safety to our community, we're gonna withstand you," the Rev. Jerry McAfee told the crowd. McAfee and others urged the community to join in the effort.

"It isn't an invasion of your block — this is support of your block," said the Rev. Brian Herron "We want to see you come out. We want to see you sitting on your stoop." The surge in bloodshed comes amid the loosening of pandemic restrictions and as warmer weather draws crowds back to restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. At the same time, the city is still debating defunding or reforming the city's Police Department in the wake of George Floyd's death last year.

Shots erupted about 2 a.m. Saturday outside the Monarch nightclub, according to police spokesman John Elder.

A preliminary investigation suggests that two men got into a "verbal confrontation" on the sidewalk, which was crowded as dozens of clubgoers left around closing time, Elder said. Both men pulled out guns and shot at each other.

"It's the same thing we've said over and over again — bottom line is, people need to put their guns down," Elder said.

Police said the 10 people shot outside the Monarch were all adults — five men, including the two killed, and five women. One man was in critical condition, and the other seven victims suffered noncritical injuries.

Late Saturday evening, Elder said that a 23-year-old Bloomington man has been arrested and booked on probable cause murder charges in the Monarch shooting. He was one of two shooters at the scene, Elder said. The other was one of the victims

The night's other homicide, the fatal shooting of a man in a vehicle at N. Logan and 26th avenues just before 9 p.m., also remained unsolved.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety John Harrington addressed the Shiloh Temple gathering, urging city residents — and all Minnesotans — to help end the violence.

"We have to get the guns off the streets. We cannot live with this insanity," Harrington said. "If we do not come together to stop it, we will all fall individually."

Arradondo has pleaded with community members to come forward with information on suspects in the killings.

"The perpetrators of these crimes should never find refuge or anonymity in our communities," he said in a statement after the Monarch shootings. "Minneapolis police officers will continue to rush into harm's way to save lives; however, we need help from community leaders and residents to stand up and speak out, denouncing loudly that they will not tolerate this violence as well."

At Shiloh, he noted that the city has five police precincts and called residents "the Sixth Precinct."

Some North Side residents appeared ready to answer his pleas.

"It's a hard thing. But we know who these people are," said Victoria Dooley. "They're our brothers, our cousins, our uncles. And they're killing our babies."

It's time to take a stand, said Sharif Willis.

"When men become men and stand up, kids sit down," he said as the crowd shouted agreement.

The problem is larger than guns alone, said Leslie Redmond, a past president of the Minneapolis NAACP.

"I think we have to acknowledge the role that white supremacy plays in this, the role that poverty plays in this," she said.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis leaders expressed anger with the violence plaguing downtown.

Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, said in a statement that the "insanity" will continue unless "our entire community rises up — family members, elected officials, business, community and faith members, prosecutors, judges, all of us."

"There are too many people in our city today who believe they can act with impunity, consequences be damned," Cramer said. "In particular, we look for determined, clear-eyed leadership from City Hall to put Minneapolis back on course as a city that engenders respectful behavior so all can thrive."

Steve Fletcher, who represents downtown on the City Council, called on lawmakers to act on gun control.

"The Legislature and Congress must reduce access to deadly firearms in our state," Fletcher said in a statement. "As long as guns are allowed to flood unabated into our community, nobody ... will succeed at ending gun violence entirely."

"It's craziness"

At the CC Club in south Minneapolis, where a nonfatal shooting took place Friday night, the lights were low, the air conditioning primed and the jukebox humming Saturday afternoon. There was no hint of the previous evening's violence as crowds packed nearby restaurant patios and coffee shops.

Scott Murray of Golden Valley and Tom Meier of Woodbury sat at the club's picnic tables outside, catching up.

"This is an old haunt for us. We've been coming here for 30 years, playing pool, listening to the Replacements on the jukebox," Murray said.

While both men said the violence at the bar wouldn't deter them from returning, they're dismayed by the rash of shootings in Minneapolis.

"I grew up here. It's disgusting what's happening," Murray said. "It's like the city has been taken over by punks."

At the Monarch Club, there was no evidence of the mayhem. Patrons sat outside at nearby restaurants and brewpubs while people jogged, walked and biked down 1st Avenue. No one appeared to be inside. A sign on the door read: "Monarch Mpls Bans Guns on these Premises."

Doug Lyon who has lived in the North Loop for 20 years, was biking through the area.

"I still feel relatively safe," he said. "It's just a matter of not being out here at the wrong time. Unfortunately, violence seems to be relegated to bar closing time.

"It's craziness," he added. "It's too easy to whip out a gun and solve some problem."

