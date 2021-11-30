More from Star Tribune
Accountability for Epstein — finally
Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial, giving victims the painful opportunity to recount their trauma.
Renee Carlson and Teresa Stanton Collett
Collateral damage of abortion is vast
Societal expectations regarding relationships — both sexual and familial — have suffered.
Steve Sack
Letters
Readers Write: Schooling, historical facts
Kids need to be at school.
Sarah Stoesz
Overturning Roe will worsen racial, economic health gaps
Let's be clear about who an abortion ban is really for.