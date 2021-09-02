More from Star Tribune
Letters
Readers Write: Minneapolis leadership and police
To say the city government is functional is generous.
Opinion
Fires in West are a harbinger
Climate change extremes are happening sooner than many experts predicted.
Steve Sack
Editorial
What if digits were U.S. dollars?
U.S. should sense an urgency in creating a truly digital currency.
Patricia Kovel-Jarboe
Informed vote on government structure amendment in Minneapolis is 'yes'
A century of study and advocacy by the League of Women Voters supports this change, the first of three charter questions before the city's voters in November.