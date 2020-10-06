More from Star Tribune
Steve Sack
Editorial
Following CDC guidance during the COVID winter ahead
Limiting social interaction, as difficult as that is, will be critical.
Editorial
Trump squanders a lesson on COVID
Despite his own illness and treatment, he still doesn't "get it."
Shawn Zeller
Under President Biden, Congress could be in charge
This depends, of course, on Democrats winning both the presidency and the Senate while retaining House control, but it's possible.
Joseph Olson and John R. Lott, Jr.
Beware a filibuster-free Senate
The changes they would bring could produce a very different country than the one we see today.