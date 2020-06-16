More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Lawmakers shouldn't leave St. Paul without meaningful results
Deliberations need not drag on, but there are a variety of issues to tackle.
Editorial
Black pastor felt like he had been 'lynched without being killed'
Leon McCray Sr. was arrested after defending himself from trespassers.
Letters
Readers Write: Police force, 'Gone with the Wind,' protest hypocrisy, removing Confederate monuments
Kroll should want what we want: a better force.
Noah Feldman
Supreme Court ruling on LGBT rights is a power play by Gorsuch
Justice Neil Gorsuch used textualism, a theory pushed by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, in the decision on the landmark case.
Norm Coleman
Defund and disband Minneapolis City Hall leadership
Minneapolis police need reform but the city's leaders have, for years, failed to manage the department for which they are responsible.