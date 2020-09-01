More from Star Tribune
Michael McGough
Joe Biden denounced violence. He doesn't have to say the magic word 'antifa'
His words: "Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It's lawlessness, plain and simple."
Bret Stephens
Democrats, progressives, Biden need to disavow violent extremists on the left
Defending the violence of protests is pushing voters to the right.
Jamelle Bouie
Trump needs to disavow violent extremists on the right
A "Sister Souljah moment" is the only way he can redeem himself, win over undecided voters and prove he can be trusted.
Editorial
When healing is needed, Trump divides
His visit to Kenosha is another failed opportunity to calm the nation.
Editorial
Pandemic, politics deal a blow to the 2020 census
Trump administration has pursued policies aimed at undermining count.