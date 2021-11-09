More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Opinion
End 'spring forward, fall back'
U.S. needs to scrap archaic practice that since 1966 has been messing with our internal clocks.
Todd Harvey
Counterpoint: Work's about pulling your weight, not finding your bliss
Millennials could take a lesson or two from the boomers who came before.
Steve Sack
Letters
Readers Write: Infrastructure bill, carbon emissions, literacy through music
A win for competency.
Carrie Ruud
A Veteran's Day tribute ... to Mom
While World War II raged on, she quit her job, joined the Red Cross and saved lives.