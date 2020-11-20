More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Minnesota Hockey's response to COVID 'pause' deserves praise
Youth sports leaders took the responsible high road in reaction to restrictions.
Michael McGough
McCarrick scandal shows the church has more to face than pedophilia
Powerful men are taking sexual advantage of subordinates, creating the church's own MeToo moment.
Steve Sack
Cynthia Gomez Engoulou
Flinching city leaders betray the call for real change
People are still stuck with this idea that "defund" means making the police disappear.
Gregory Hestness
Do police really make us safer?
Yes, they absolutely do. Let me take you back to 1996 to show you how.