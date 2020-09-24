More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Unlike 2016, race is on to fill Ginsburg's seat
Senate should hold hearings and vote, as it should have with Obama's pick.
Editorial
A troubling spike in mass shootings in America
Summer uptick in incidents in which 4 or more are shot or killed.
Marit Brock and Rich Cowles
Rising gun sales amid unrest increase suicide risks
Talk to your loved ones in this time of isolation and take gun-safety precautions.
Letters
Readers Write: The election and a peaceful transfer of power, city planning, summer's end
How is this not front-page news?
Paul H. Anderson
Vote boldly, vote carefully, to ensure it counts
I've provided some tips to make sure that negligence, ignorance and manipulation don't prevent your voice from being heard.