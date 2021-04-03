More from Star Tribune
Steve Sack
Lori Sturdevant
The politics of obstruction, Minnesota-style
Like the much-debated U.S. Senate filibuster, Minnesota's requirement of a supermajority to pass bonding bills is under scrutiny, and should be.
Editorial
Our Best Shot: Communities of color face unique vaccination fears
But a number of welcome initiatives are underway to address hesitancy.
Letters
Readers Write: Mike Freeman, racial equity efforts, race and the medical profession, takeout food containers, where we're at
Justice flaws aren't all on the Hennepin County Attorney.
D.J. Tice
In praise of upholding the rule of law
Even, as puzzling as it may be, when it's a lousy law.