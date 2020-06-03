More from Star Tribune
Steve Sack
D.J. Tice
Here's why cops can't be held accountable
The second-guessing labor arbitration system makes it hard to discipline or fire problem officers, and it's been this way for decades.
Opinion Exchange
Probe of needed organization must be thorough, fearless
The WHO must reform — we need it.
Editorial
Battle plan 2.0 needed to protect Minnesota seniors from COVID-19
Focus, innovation are needed to prevent spread of infection in long-term care facilities.
Andrew P. Muller
In 2008 we had a reform plan for the MPD. It got derailed by politics.
For that, I'm sorry.