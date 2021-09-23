More from Star Tribune
Mary Dickson, Progressive Perspectives
Bomb test 'downwinders' are forgotten Cold War casualties
The legislation that helps them, the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, is set to expire in July 2022.
Opinion
Josh Hawley is at it again in the Senate
His antics are designed to get national attention, but they're also dangerous.
Charles M. Blow
White damsels in distress always stop the presses
Their lives are important, but race should not determine who gets coverage, or who gets our sympathy.
Letters
Readers Write: Border crisis, Peace Corps, 2020 election results, sobriety
Focus on the true crisis.
Editorial
Mpls. crisis teams are needed now
Delays in rollout of new City Council-backed mental health plan are troubling.