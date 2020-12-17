More from Star Tribune
Steve Sack
Karen Bachman
No ordinary year, no ordinary "Christmas Carol" from the Guthrie
But the message is universal — and timeless.
Jack Uldrich
Ebenezer Scrooge, Line 3 and me (and all of us, every one)
My 2-year-old grandnephew represents the future, and thinking about that in the pipeline's context jolts me awake.
Robin Abcarian and Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Marijuana legalization: Cannabis has downsides, especially for kids
We need to acknowledge them.
Letters
Readers Write: Puzzles, defying COVID restrictions, human challenge trials, laughter
All good puzzles must come to an end.