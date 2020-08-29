More from Star Tribune
Harry Litman
New York's investigations may be the best bet for holding Trump accountable
They're looking into all things Trump.
Aaron E. Carroll
When it comes to COVID-19, most of us have risk exactly backward
Too many view protective measures as all-or-nothing: Instead, we need to see that all our behavior adds up.
Ann McFeatters
The most critical election battle for Democrats to win in 2020 is over control of Congress
Even if Trump is defeated, a Republican Senate would stop progress.
The Economist
The world's forgotten epidemic: Dementia
It's a global emergency with no way to sustainably care for those afflicted.
Editorial
Keep working on a George Floyd memorial plan
City leaders need to thoughtfully consider what to do with 38th and Chicago intersection.