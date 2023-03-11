FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ryan Jeffers hit his third home run of the spring, sending an 0-2 fastball from Red Sox reliever Kenley Jansen into the right field seats in the fifth inning, and Jose Miranda doubled home the tying run and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth Saturday as the Twins rallied for a 4-3 victory over Boston at Hammond Stadium.

The Twins remained unbeaten in their past five games, while handing the Red Sox, who lost a Grapefruit League game for the first time on Friday, their second straight loss.

Tyler Mahle allowed three runs in his 2 1/3-inning sting, giving up seven hits while striking out four.

The Twins travel to Lakeland, Fla., on Sunday to face the Tigers.