FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ryan Jeffers hit his third home run of the spring, sending an 0-2 fastball from Red Sox reliever Kenley Jansen into the right field seats in the fifth inning, and Jose Miranda doubled home the tying run and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth Saturday as the Twins rallied for a 4-3 victory over Boston at Hammond Stadium.
The Twins remained unbeaten in their past five games, while handing the Red Sox, who lost a Grapefruit League game for the first time on Friday, their second straight loss.
Tyler Mahle allowed three runs in his 2 1/3-inning sting, giving up seven hits while striking out four.
The Twins travel to Lakeland, Fla., on Sunday to face the Tigers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Ryan Jeffers hits third spring home run as Twins slip past Red Sox
Jose Miranda doubled home the tying run, and scoring the go-ahead run in the Grapefruit League game in Fort Myers.
Sports
Edey dominates, Purdue beats Ohio State in Big Ten semis
Zach Edey had 32 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 5 Purdue beat Ohio State 80-66 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday.
Sports
Miller's double-double leads No. 4 Alabama to SEC final
Freshman Brandon Miller scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as fourth-ranked Alabama advanced to the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship by beating No. 25 Missouri 72-61 on Saturday.
Vikings
Bud Grant, legendary Minnesota sports figure and Vikings coach, dies at age 95
Grant was one of the best all-around athletes of his era: a University of Minnesota standout, one of the most successful football coaches of any era and perhaps the most iconic sports figure in Minnesota history.
Sports
Ohtani, Sasaki help Japan reach World Classic quarterfinals
Shohei Ohtani had another RBI double, 21-year-old right-hander Roki Sasaki reached 100 mph 21 times in 66 pitches and Japan beat the Czech Republic 10-2 on Saturday night to clinch a quarterfinal berth in the World Baseball Classic.